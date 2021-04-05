Actress, Nkechi Blessing hints at what the devil did at her son’s birthday party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has hinted at what the devil did at her son’s birthday party.

Recall that during the weekend, Nkechi threw a big party for her son’s second birthday.

According to Nkechi, the devil tried her, but he failed. She also used the opportunity to appreciate and pray for everyone who attended her son’s birthday party and also brought gifts for him.

In her words;

“Big Shout out to everyone that partied with us yesterday… God bless you all for the gifts… What God cannot do really does not exist… The devil tried and failed yesterday… Story for another day…I am indeed a Child of grace… Thru out this year na celebration for me… Mummy Novah with the drip always #omoeri #omoologodidan#unstoppable #ogoagbaye”

