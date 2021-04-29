Actress, Regina Daniels and billionaire husband celebrate their son at 10months

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko are celebrating their son, Munir at 10months old.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her son, Regina shared share some adorable family photos.

In the photos, the cute family was seen wearing a white round neck top and they were all looking happy with big smiles on their faces.

Captioning the photos, the proud mother of one wrote;

“It has been 10 months of amazing grace with moon.”

Reacting to the photos;

@drdolorofficial wrote “Jagaban and Madam the Madam”

@sirrierica8 wrote “Father and children”

@officialadeka wrote “He shine brighter than the moon Age with Grace moon”

@symply_aanu wrote “10months already??.wow!!”

@findambawa wrote “Replica of his father”

@vanessa_teddy_ wrote “Baby boy is growing up everyday”Re

@berbie__vicky wrote “Awwwnnn.. This baby would hv been finer than this ooo”