Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in a latest statement has expressed gratitude to friends and followers for the support that was shown to her during her recent surgery.

“Thank you everyone for the love, care and support you showed me. Sincerely I appreciate,” she said via her Instagram account on Saturday.

”It makes me want to fall sick everyday to get the amount of love I got,” she added.

See her post below;

Recall that the mother of one had on Tuesday uploaded a video to Instagram showing her husband, Ned Nwoko standing beside her while she was being set up for an operation in the hospital.

See also: “Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes Surgery (Video)

Jaruma and Ned Nwoko’s other wife also visited her while at the hospital.

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

