TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving Ada Jesus

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has placed a huge curse on everyone dragging her for not forgiving sick comedian, Ada Jesus.

Recall that Years ago, Ada Jesus had gone viral after she accused Nollywood actress Rita Edochie and Prophet Odumeje of doing fake miracles. Not long after, the comedienne was struck down with kidney disease that left her paralyzed.

There have been speculations that Rita Edochie has a hand in her sickness because she vowed never to forgive the comedienne.

READ ALSO

Actress, Toyin Abraham bags 2 awards, dedicates them to the…

Barely a day after her birthday, actress, Mide Martins pens…

Taking to Instagram to blast everyone insulting and dragging her for not forgiving Ada, Rita wrote;

“IF WHAT / HAVOC ADA JESUS DID TO ME AND MY ENTIRE FAMILY IS OK / COOL WITH YOU, MAY IT HAPPEN TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU THAT SAW THE TRUTH AND DECIDED TO WANG TONGUE ON MY PAGE.
IF I DIDN’T FORGIVE ADA YOU WILL BE TALKING SO LET IT BEFALL YOU AMD YOUR ENTIRE GENERATION IJMN”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with Davido’s baby…

Toyin Abraham, Waje, others celebrate singer, Omawunmi as she clocks 39th

Actress, Toyin Abraham bags 2 awards, dedicates them to the 4 most important…

Barely a day after her birthday, actress, Mide Martins pens down tribute to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More