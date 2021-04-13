Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving Ada Jesus

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie has placed a huge curse on everyone dragging her for not forgiving sick comedian, Ada Jesus.

Recall that Years ago, Ada Jesus had gone viral after she accused Nollywood actress Rita Edochie and Prophet Odumeje of doing fake miracles. Not long after, the comedienne was struck down with kidney disease that left her paralyzed.

There have been speculations that Rita Edochie has a hand in her sickness because she vowed never to forgive the comedienne.

Taking to Instagram to blast everyone insulting and dragging her for not forgiving Ada, Rita wrote;

“IF WHAT / HAVOC ADA JESUS DID TO ME AND MY ENTIRE FAMILY IS OK / COOL WITH YOU, MAY IT HAPPEN TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU THAT SAW THE TRUTH AND DECIDED TO WANG TONGUE ON MY PAGE.

IF I DIDN’T FORGIVE ADA YOU WILL BE TALKING SO LET IT BEFALL YOU AMD YOUR ENTIRE GENERATION IJMN”