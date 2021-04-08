TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station…

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to…

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and…

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having…

My boyfriend died on top of me during sex – Lady cries out

Actress, Funke Akindele reacts as her name appears on…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her mother’s birthday with a funny throwback photo of herself, her mum and her little sister.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her mum, the 33-year-old wrote;

“Happy birthday mum @queen_unuate for seeing me through life, the strongest most loving and praying woman I know. May God bless and keep you for me. Have a blast.”

READ ALSO

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

‘The Sky is wide enough for all of us to Fly’…

Reacting to the throwback photo,

@fabjewels_official wrote “Your face looks stubborn… who vex you here”

@shophalal_ wrote “Why ur face come strong like rock laidis”

@mimiorjiekweng wrote “she’s soo beautiful .. happy birthday to her”

@nazoekezie wrote “@ruthkadiri who styled your hair and why you dey vex for the photographer”

@ajimelenomoh wrote “Even wen you small here mommy fine pass you happy birthday to her”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Zubby Michael reacts to Tonto Dikeh’s appointment as United Nations…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

Man Chops Off Grandmother’s Head, Takes It To Police Station (Photos)

Cheating Saga: Chioma Vows to Never Let Davido Come Close to Their Son, Ifeanyi

Watch as fuel attendants try to locate the ”fuel tank” of a Tesla in…

Senseless children: The moment TV host were discussing Chioma and Davido (Video)

Alex Ekubo Details Why He Is Not Married Yet Aside Not Having Money – Video

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her real age

For the 3rd time in a roll, Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann welcomes a baby…

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a ‘Pent House’…

2face Idibia and first baby mama, Pero shower their son with love on his…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

‘The Sky is wide enough for all of us to Fly’ – Actress,…

He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More