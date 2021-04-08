Actress, Ruth Kadiri celebrates mum’s birthday with funny throw back photo

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri is celebrating her mother’s birthday with a funny throwback photo of herself, her mum and her little sister.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her mum, the 33-year-old wrote;

“Happy birthday mum @queen_unuate for seeing me through life, the strongest most loving and praying woman I know. May God bless and keep you for me. Have a blast.”

Reacting to the throwback photo,

@fabjewels_official wrote “Your face looks stubborn… who vex you here”

@shophalal_ wrote “Why ur face come strong like rock laidis”

@mimiorjiekweng wrote “she’s soo beautiful .. happy birthday to her”

@nazoekezie wrote “@ruthkadiri who styled your hair and why you dey vex for the photographer”

@ajimelenomoh wrote “Even wen you small here mommy fine pass you happy birthday to her”