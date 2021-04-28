TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ –…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

Viral video show three people clad in only red wrapper seen…

Actress, Stephanie Coker advises women on what they must have before considering marriage

Nollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Coker has dropped a relationship tip for women especially those who are considering marriage soon.

According to Stephanie Coker in a post she made via her social media timeline she stated that a woman must have a life before becoming someone else’s wife.

“Make sure you have your own life before becoming someone’s wife,” she wrote.

READ ALSO

Popular Yoruba actress, Biola Adebayo ties the knot with her…

Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola…

The message was well received by her fans and followers.

Stephanie’s message in coming after her colleague, Omotola Ekehinde in a recent statement advised woman to have something doing before marriage.

See also: Women without income will suffer in marriage –Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde

Omotola in her statement claimed she was a millionaire at 18 before getting married to her husband and pilot, Captain Ekehinde.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

‘Mummy why do people laugh when they see you’ – Mercy…

Actress, Kemi Afolabi breaks down in tears because of her health challenges at…

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Heard the money is more – Dorathy jokes about reapplying for BBNaija as…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

Reactions as singer Rema shows off expensive piece of jewelry

comedienne, Princess, says her foster child is the 14-year-old victim actor Baba…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

Actress, Stephanie Coker advises women on what they must have before considering…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More