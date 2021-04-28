Actress, Stephanie Coker advises women on what they must have before considering marriage

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Coker has dropped a relationship tip for women especially those who are considering marriage soon.

According to Stephanie Coker in a post she made via her social media timeline she stated that a woman must have a life before becoming someone else’s wife.

“Make sure you have your own life before becoming someone’s wife,” she wrote.

The message was well received by her fans and followers.

Stephanie’s message in coming after her colleague, Omotola Ekehinde in a recent statement advised woman to have something doing before marriage.

Omotola in her statement claimed she was a millionaire at 18 before getting married to her husband and pilot, Captain Ekehinde.