Actress, Toyin Abraham bags 2 awards, dedicates them to the 4 most important people in her life

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham bagged two awards at the Eko star film and TV awards on the 13th of April, 2021 and she has dedicated them to the 4 most important people in her life.

According to Toyin, she dedicated the awards to her husband, her godmother, her immediate elder sister and her manager.

Taking to Instagram to share the video from when she stepped on the stage to receive the awards, the mother of one wrote;

“I’m so happy to be recognized in two categories…I dedicate this to my husband @kolawoleajeyemi my immediate older sister @fattybombum my Godmum @tayofak my manager @officialsamolatunji1, my blood/fam TOYINTITANS… Eshey Modupe for always loving, supporting and standing by me and lastly please stay away from negativity… let’s concentrate on success and growth, Love you all”