TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for…

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for…

Actress, Toyin Abraham bags 2 awards, dedicates them to the 4 most important people in her life

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham bagged two awards at the Eko star film and TV awards on the 13th of April, 2021 and she has dedicated them to the 4 most important people in her life.

According to Toyin, she dedicated the awards to her husband, her godmother, her immediate elder sister and her manager.

Taking to Instagram to share the video from when she stepped on the stage to receive the awards, the mother of one wrote;

READ ALSO

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging…

Barely a day after her birthday, actress, Mide Martins pens…

“I’m so happy to be recognized in two categories…I dedicate this to my husband @kolawoleajeyemi my immediate older sister @fattybombum my Godmum @tayofak my manager @officialsamolatunji1, my blood/fam TOYINTITANS… Eshey Modupe for always loving, supporting and standing by me and lastly please stay away from negativity… let’s concentrate on success and growth, Love you all”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as singer Tems shows off backside in new photo

Stressed groom runs away from his wedding to rest at a friends place

Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving…

Singer, Peruzzi addresses allegations that he slept with Davido’s baby…

Toyin Abraham, Waje, others celebrate singer, Omawunmi as she clocks 39th

Actress, Toyin Abraham bags 2 awards, dedicates them to the 4 most important…

Barely a day after her birthday, actress, Mide Martins pens down tribute to her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More