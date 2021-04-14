Adekunle Gold reacts as Simi shares sultry cleavage-revealing photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

After being on the low on social media for a while, love birds and songsters, Adekunle Gold and Simi have returned with their show of affection.

This comes as Simi recently shared some sultry and revealing pictures of her body on social media.

Simi, who is not known for this kind of photos was seen in the photo baring her cleavage as she opens up her long flowing jacket.

She posted the pictures on her Instagram page with the caption, “If you don’t like me, you’re bad vibes”.

On seeing the photos, her husband and singer, Adekunle Gold took to his social media handle to appreciate her beauty as he commented by  calling her by her marital name, “Mrs Kosoko.”

Other celebrities, as well as fans, also took to the comment section.

See some of the photos below;

