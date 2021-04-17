After being mocked over her outfit to the 2021 Headies Award, LAWMA makes Actress, Eniola Badmus their ambassador

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Good news has hit the camp of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus as she revealed that she has been appointed as an ambassador for LAWMA.

This is coming after Eniola Badmus was mocked over her orange jumpsuit to the 2021 Headies awards dome weeks ago.

Well, the mockery has turned to glory for the actress as Eniola in her post on Instagram revealed LAWMA as signed her as an ambassador.

She wrote,

About 2 months ago, I was at the prestigious headies award show, heel high on the yellow carpet and wearing what I believe is still one of the best outfits.

Alas, the internet went agog speculating on my choice of outfit but really, I love my fans and I believe that commentary is from the place of love. Some specifically mentioned that I look like a LAWMA staff on the street.

However, those assertions have morphed into an untold success. Today I am a proud ambassador of Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) @lawma_gov primarily to lead in adding value to the Lagos state environmental agenda through my talent and platform.

I am particularly grateful to the Lagos State government and particularly LAWMA management for this unique opportunity and to my fans, please let’s work together in making Lagos the best city. Now is the Time! eniolabadmus”

