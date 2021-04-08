After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola Badmus finally talks about her big body
Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to Instagram to talk about her plus-size body. This comes after being dragged and mocked severally on social media.
According to Eniola, she carries her big body unapologetically.
In her words;
” I carry this body unapologetically…..Do you agree?”
Reacting to this,
@bobrisky222 wrote “You know wat fit your body”
@kaycee_theplugg wrote “you’ve got the most amazing body”
@pretty_khaeygee wrote “Nah chubby we chubby we no kill. We sexy without even trying to that one thing I love am being chubby”
@may17_collections wrote “If you no carry am sef you fuckup stunt on em”
@fabulicioushelen wrote “You owe No One any Apology, you are A Beautiful Soul Living in a Body Carefully Created by the Most High God”
