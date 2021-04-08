After several dragging and mocking for being fat, actress, Eniola Badmus finally talks about her big body

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has taken to Instagram to talk about her plus-size body. This comes after being dragged and mocked severally on social media.

According to Eniola, she carries her big body unapologetically.

In her words;

” I carry this body unapologetically…..Do you agree?”

Reacting to this,

@bobrisky222 wrote “You know wat fit your body”

@kaycee_theplugg wrote “you’ve got the most amazing body”

@pretty_khaeygee wrote “Nah chubby we chubby we no kill. We sexy without even trying to that one thing I love am being chubby”

@may17_collections wrote “If you no carry am sef you fuckup stunt on em”

@fabulicioushelen wrote “You owe No One any Apology, you are A Beautiful Soul Living in a Body Carefully Created by the Most High God”

 

Via Instagram
