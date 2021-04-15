Again, Funke Akindele appreciates her fans for making her movie ‘OmoGhetto the Saga’ the highest-grossing Nigerian movie

For the umpteenth time, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has taken to Instagram to appreciate her fans for making her movie ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ the highest-grossing movie in Nigeria.

Kemi Filani recalls that Funke’s movie, ‘Omo Ghetto’ now holds the record of becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time in Nigeria, breaking a four-year record of Kemi Adetiba’s movie titled ‘The Wedding Party’. In a statement released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), in January 2021, the movie has grossed N468,036,300 after maintaining its number one spot in 3 consecutive weeks.

According to the 43-year-old in her recent post on Instagram, she is grateful to her fans for their love and support.

In her words;

“I just want to say THANK YOU for all the love and support!!! #omoghettothesagamovie remains the #highestgrossingmovieofalltime in Nigeria!! All glory to God and my darling fans out there. Una do well!!!”