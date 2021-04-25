Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release from jail (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo in a latest statement has applauded the likes of  American rapper, Cardi B Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and others who campaigned for her release from jail.

Poloo, who is a mother of one passed her message of gratitude via a video posted on Instagram on Sunday.

This comes four days after an Accra High Court granted her bail pending an appeal against a 90-day jail sentence for posting a naked photo of herself in front of her son which went viral on social media last year.

See also: ‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto Dikeh reacts to the jail sentence of actress Akuapem Polo

The Joy in my heart alone won’t allow me to sleep without thanking y’all for your support,” she captioned the video.

Watch video below;

