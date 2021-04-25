Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release from jail (Video)

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo in a latest statement has applauded the likes of American rapper, Cardi B Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and others who campaigned for her release from jail.

Poloo, who is a mother of one passed her message of gratitude via a video posted on Instagram on Sunday.

This comes four days after an Accra High Court granted her bail pending an appeal against a 90-day jail sentence for posting a naked photo of herself in front of her son which went viral on social media last year.

The Joy in my heart alone won’t allow me to sleep without thanking y’all for your support,” she captioned the video.

Watch video below;