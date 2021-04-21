TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over…

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in…

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the…

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Deyemi Okanlawon is a vagabond – Bimbo Ademoye

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size model, Denise Bidot

Entertainment
By Olumide

According to the reports, it appears American rapper and owner of Young Money Entertainment, Dwayne Carter, popular known as Lil Wayne has tied the knot with plus-size model, Denis Bidot.

This comes after the rapper shocked his fans on Tuesday, April 20 when he announced that he had married his girlfriend, Denise Bidot.

The five-time Grammy award winner took to his verified Twitter account, to declare himself the “happiest man alive” while referring to themselves as The Carters.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he…

Husband surprises wife with Timi Dakolo house appearance on…

He tweeted;

“Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!! The Carters.”

See post below;

See also: Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police escorts ahead of BBNaija lockdown reunion

Lil Wayne happens to be one of the most popular American rappers and is considered to be in the same league with the likes of Eminem, Jay Z among others.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Woman Begs Sharia Court To End One-Week Old Marriage Over Hurtful, Big Manhood

‘No one can tell a Mother how to bring up her child’ – Tonto…

Laura Ikeji’s Husband Spotted Picking From Refuse Dump in The UK (Photos)

“Please Pray For Me” – Regina Daniels Begs As She Undergoes…

Regina Daniels’ co-wife and Jaruma visit her in the hospital (Video/Photo)

Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action…

Actress, Bimbo Ademoye accused of allegedly dating and sending nude photos to a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

American rapper, Lil Wayne reportedly ties knot with plus-size model, Denise…

Stubborn normally – Davido reacts to photos of Kiddwaya with police…

Nigerians blame prophet Odumeje and actress, Rita Edochie for Ada Jesus’s…

Nigerian Comedienne, Ada Jesus is dead

Laura Ikeji and husband, Ogbonna react to viral photos where he was picking from…

Mercy Johnson and other celebrities react to video of Iyabo Ojo warning her…

My 8-Year-Old Son Fingers Me And I Enjoy It – Single Mother Confesses

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More