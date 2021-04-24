Amidst marriage crisis, Actress, Chacha Eke welcome 4th child

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has welcomed her 4th child.

This comes a few months after the 27-year-old announced the end of her 7 years old marriage to Austin Faani. Chacha also shared a video that sparked speculation that her union packed up on the grounds of domestic violence.

A few days later, the actress revealed that it was all false as she was then suffering from bipolar disorder

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the proud father wrote;

“I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED. The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you, God, for colouring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby. Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you, my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly. ”