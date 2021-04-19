“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” – Lady Tells Bachelors

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A young lady has given words of advice to bachelors. The lady with the Twitter handle @Princess_Jeny1 warned guys to avoid women who demand for transport money to come to see them.

According to her, a woman who insists on transport money first before coming to visit a man is not worthy to be in a relationship. She described the woman as not being able to add value to one’s life and so shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Here’s what she tweeted;

Read Also: Schoolgirls smoking shisha in viral video suspended as Lagos State Government orders their rehabilitation

“Any lady that tells you “send me transport money” will never add value to your life. Don’t take her serious. Such person is for fun and not marriage. I rest my case”.

 

