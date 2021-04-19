“Any Lady That Tells You To Send Her Transport Money Is Not Good Enough For Marriage” – Lady Tells Bachelors

A young lady has given words of advice to bachelors. The lady with the Twitter handle @Princess_Jeny1 warned guys to avoid women who demand for transport money to come to see them.

According to her, a woman who insists on transport money first before coming to visit a man is not worthy to be in a relationship. She described the woman as not being able to add value to one’s life and so shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Here’s what she tweeted;

“Any lady that tells you “send me transport money” will never add value to your life. Don’t take her serious. Such person is for fun and not marriage. I rest my case”.