TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Baba Ijesha rape allegations: Actress, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

Baba Ijesha may be released Friday – Police source

Entertainment
By San

Embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha has been reported to be released on Friday. A top police source confirms the directives to PUNCH.

The source said due to the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, courts had ceased from sitting and the suspect could not be detained indefinitely without trial.

The source, however, said investigation into the recent allegation against Omiyinka revealed that he did not defile the victim, adding that when she was questioned, the victim confirmed the same.

READ ALSO

Actress, Nkechi Blessing Rains Curses On Disgraced Actor…

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

The senior police officer stated, “There was no case of defilement, people are just talking out of sentiment. They are not talking from the point of law. We interviewed all parties involved in the case for three hours today (Wednesday).

“The mother complained that her child was at the age of seven when she was defiled and the child pointed at Baba Ijesha. But the case was not reported until she was 14 years and under the law, the case has become statute-barred.

“Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl. The girl also confirmed the same thing.

“So, in law, it is a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail.  So, can we continue to keep him when the offence is subject to bail and when there is no court sitting? That is against his fundamental human rights and the police do not work on sentiments. Directives have been given out for his release on bail.”

Read Also: Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous on Red Table Talk with her mom and grandmother (video)

The source, however, said that despite granting Omiyinka bail, investigation would continue, adding that the command had also sought legal opinion from the state Ministry of Justice.

The source added, “A test was recently done on the victim and it was discovered that she had penetration. Is it the penetration of seven years that is still evident now, and who penetrated her then? Is there any medical report linking the man (Omiyinka) to the crime?

“The CCTV footage never showed Baba Ijesha defiling her, but he confessed to touching her body indecently and apologised, and the girl confirmed the same.

“Investigation is still ongoing and we have instructed them to conduct a medical examination on the victim at a government recognised medical facility. We are not specialists in the field and we have also sought legal opinion from the Ministry of Justice.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Baba Ijesha rape allegations: Actress, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi fights dirty…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“How I Lost My Arm…”- Lady Shares How Her Jealous Ex-Husband…

Baba Ijesha may be released Friday – Police source

Actor, Kola Ajeyemi gives update on Toyin Abraham’s health

How does a heart break twice? – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie pens heartfelt message…

Only God can judge me – Naira Marley, Nigerians react

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous on Red Table…

BBNaija 6th edition: Tolanibaj advises prospective housemates on how to make it…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More