Baba Ijesha rape allegations: Actress, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi fights dirty online

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Amidst the rape allegations made against actor, Baba Ijesha, Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and Yomi Fabiyi have confronted each other and fought dirty on social media.

The fight started after Yomi Fabiyi released a statement in support of the alleged rapist, where he blasted those condemning Baba Ijesha over the accusations without evidence to back it up.

Reacting to this, Iyabo Ojo cursed Yomi Fabiyi and paedophiles demanding the release of the CCTV footage that exposed Baba Ijesha.

In Iyabo’s words;

“You didn’t do proper investigation on the case and you are talking trash about the Baba Ijesha case….comedian princess is now in depression and you came and you are saying I malicious cyberbullied you…yomi i will bully you, you are mad..I don’t siregun like you…when I was struggling and suffering, where were you? You are Mad Yomi!!! …..Your English will make you cry…if it was your daughter that baba ijesha was licking u and down cos I saw the video will you ask for evidence to be released….I am not like Toyin Abraham o, I am mad, I will face you cos I am a Mother!!!

Yomi You fuck up, and you must admit it and if you are not careful I will make sure you don’t travel out of Nigeria ever again and I will blacklist you as an accomplice of rape…I am not on your level, all you rapists…and your children will be raped, all of you asking for the evidence video to be released…..Baba Ijesha is guilty!!!! He has confessed and admitted to the crime and you are here spilling rubbish and defending him…..Yomi Fabiyi I will deal with you.”

Yomi, however, replied Iyabo Ojo saying;

“There is no dignity fighting whoever is on the floor. The only time you see any colleague come out to cast aspersions on a falling colleague or any in crisis or on trial is because they believe nobody can do anything for them, se ranti Oluwa nbe (Remember God)… I am an African and a vanguard of Human rights, fairness and justice. And no evil plot or device can define me differently. I don’t support evil or crimes against children and women. But I always activate my common sense and conscience in all matters.”

Watch Iyabo’s video below;

