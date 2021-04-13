Barely a day after her birthday, actress, Mide Martins pens down tribute to her husband, Afeez Abiodun

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has taken to Instagram to pen down a birthday tribute to her husband and colleagues, Afeez Abiodun.

This comes a day after the mother of two celebrated her birthday and her husband showered loads of cash on her.

According to Mide in the birthday message, her husband is the man behind her success and he is her greatest fulfilment in life.

In her words;

“Behind Every Successful Woman, There Must Be A Very Strong Supportive Man. Happy Birthday To The Man Behind My Success. You Complete Me. What More Could I Have Asked From God. You Are My Greatest Fulfilment In Life. Thank You For Always Putting A Smile On My Face. Thank You For Being A Father & Mother To Me. Thank You For Always Being A Light In The Dark. Thank You For Being A Shoulder To Lean On At Every Trying Time. I Pray Almighty Allah Grant You Eternal Existence. You Will Live Long Enough To Reap The Fruit Of Your Efforts. Your Star Will Continue To Shine Till Eternity. You Wil Never Experience Sorrow In Sha Allah.

Everything You Do Will Always Be Appealing To God. May Allah Continue To Enrich You Beyond Human Understanding. I Celebrate You Ade Ori Okin Mi. If There’s Going To Be A Next World I Would Love To Be Your Wife Again & Again. I Celebrate You, My Husband. You Shall Forever Be Celebrated In Sha Allah. Love You From The Depth Of My Heart @officialafeezowo”

Via Instagram
