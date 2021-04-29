TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of…

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she…

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s…

2face’s first daughter, Ehi reacts to claims that she looks…

Kemi Olunloyo curses anyone that calls her aunty or mummy

BBNaija 6th edition: Tolanibaj advises prospective housemates on how to make it to the house

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Ahead of the commencement of the 6th edition of the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show, lockdown housemate and reality star, Tolana Baj has taken to her  social media account to advise prospective housemates on what to do to make it to the house.

Tolani Baj who drop the advice via her Twitter handle urged prospective housemates not to pay money to anyone so as not to be a victim of scam.

She further urged them to follow the process laid down during the auditioning as that is the only way to make it into the BBNaija house.

READ ALSO

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she…

She wrote, ”I don’t know who needs to hear this but do not PAY anyone to get on BBN season 6.
You can only get on the show by auditioning.
Send in your TAPE when instructed to on the dstv VERIFIED page on IG.

Peace & loveYou will be lied to, scammed & will end up begging for your money back.
Tbaj has warned you.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie under fire for sharing a video of late Ada Jesus

Nigeria: I woke up in tears this morning – Kiddwaya

‘Why are you depressed’ – Rita Daniels ask daughter, Regina…

I’m coming for you – Kiddwaya tells Dorathy, she reacts

Actress, Iyabo Ojo daughter Priscilla debuts new look as she rocks blond hair

My Oshodi-Oke 2 – Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke celebrates her look-alike…

Omotunde Adebowale-David ‘Adaku’ of Jenifa’s diary celebrates…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Will Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith comes out as polyamorous on Red Table…

BBNaija 6th edition: Tolanibaj advises prospective housemates on how to make it…

Greenfield University Student, Dorothy Yohanna, Who Was Killed By Her Abductors…

Man Alleged Arrested For Carrying A Condom Containing Sperm

Lady narrates now actor, Yomi Fabiyi attempted to rape her

Lagos Govt Freezes Bank Account Viral Of Amputee ‘Pure Water’ Hawker…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More