BBNaija 6th edition: Tolanibaj advises prospective housemates on how to make it to the house

Ahead of the commencement of the 6th edition of the popular Big Brother Naija reality TV show, lockdown housemate and reality star, Tolana Baj has taken to her social media account to advise prospective housemates on what to do to make it to the house.

Tolani Baj who drop the advice via her Twitter handle urged prospective housemates not to pay money to anyone so as not to be a victim of scam.

She further urged them to follow the process laid down during the auditioning as that is the only way to make it into the BBNaija house.

She wrote, ”I don’t know who needs to hear this but do not PAY anyone to get on BBN season 6.

You can only get on the show by auditioning.

Send in your TAPE when instructed to on the dstv VERIFIED page on IG.

Peace & loveYou will be lied to, scammed & will end up begging for your money back.

Tbaj has warned you.”