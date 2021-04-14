BBNaija Mercy Eke accused of doing money rituals as she buys a G-Wagon

Big Brother Naija reality star, Mercy Eke has been accused of doing money rituals following her latest purchase of a new G-Wagon Mercedes Benz.

The accusations come after a video of Mercy cruising with her newly acquired customised G-Wagon surfaced on social media.

According to some people, Mercy did money rituals while some think the reality star is into runs and it’s paying off for her.

See some of the comments generated below;

@ogadinma_og wrote “Them don do ritualism ooooo…. Cheiiii I refuse to be oppressed mentally even though the thing dey touch me self.”

@kayifeme wrote “Keep it up your runs dey pay”

@kwamezack_ wrote “I wonder where they get the money for this flashy life”

@kennybee2k2 wrote “What’s her profession pls? Does it has a name ?? Just asking cos I want to know”