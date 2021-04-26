BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to survive

Behind every success story especially when it comes to rising from grass to grace, there is usually some struggles the individual must have passed through.

In the case of BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, she disclosed in a recent statement that she sold corn and fuel to survive.

The 27-year-old revealed this in a close panel session at the 8th edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (#NECLive8), which was held yesterday.

“Sometimes it gets me very emotional to see how far I’ve come from where I started, from selling corn to fuel, to a lot of other businesses I did before”, said Eke, who had to stop herself from weeping. “I’m very proud of myself, and I know that there are a lot of people looking up to me.”

The brand influencer also opened up about her struggles in a family of 6 and the fact that she auditioned four times before she got into the show.

“I auditioned four times before I got into the Big Brother House, but somehow I won the show, and I won the hearts of Nigerians and Africans”, Eke explained. “I work for everything I own today, maybe I’m not ‘blessed’ enough for people to just give me things for free. I can look back at my journey with pride, in spite of my rough childhood: I grew up in a family of 6, but somehow I was able to complete my tertiary education. I’m very proud of myself, and I know that there are a lot of people looking up to me. Where I am today is through my hard work. I didn’t just win and rest on my oars, because I know that my journey has just started.”