BBNaija’s Lilo flaunts curves in a sexy bodysuit (Photo)

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Lilo has taken to her social media account to share new photos of herself.

In the new photos, Lilo flaunted her curves as she stunned in a sexy black bodysuit.

See photos below;

Lilo was among the housemates in the recent BBNaija reality show, however, she didn’t go beyond a few days before she was evicted from the house.

During her stay in the house, she was in a relationship with Eric but since leaving the house, it looks like the feelings between the two never return.

See also: ”I I felt like disappearing” – Lady recounts how embarrassed she felt after her vibrator fell in public

Despite her short stay in the house, Lilo happens to be one of the most popular female housemates from the lockdown edition.