Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares photo of her son going to school for the first time in designer shoes and bag

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her son wearing designer shoes and a bag.

According to the proud mum, her son has started school and she is glad to be playing a major role at this phase of his life.

Captioning the photo, Linda wrote;

“Jayce goes to school …Waking him up, dressing him up, taking him to school and picking him up after school is the best part of my life right now. I feel so blessed. And all the new words he’s learnt in the last few days…dear Lord…lol”

Reacting to this photo;

@pde_847 wrote “When you are big you are big. See my house rent on Jayce’s feet. God when”

@the_realfatfact wrote “Going to School with Fendi and Dolce and Gabbana”

@nnenna9596 wrote “Ahn Ahn. Don’t give him designer school bag to take to school. Keep it simple. E get why”

@rikwende_kefas wrote “Fendi foot stuff… D&G book stuff… Nice one”

@ayodeji112 wrote “Son of a billionaire mother goes to school”

Via Instagram
