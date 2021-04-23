Blogger, Linda Ikeji shares photo of her son going to school for the first time in designer shoes and bag

Popular blogger, Linda Ikeji has taken to Instagram to share a photo of her son wearing designer shoes and a bag.

According to the proud mum, her son has started school and she is glad to be playing a major role at this phase of his life.

Captioning the photo, Linda wrote;

“Jayce goes to school …Waking him up, dressing him up, taking him to school and picking him up after school is the best part of my life right now. I feel so blessed. And all the new words he’s learnt in the last few days…dear Lord…lol”

Reacting to this photo;

@pde_847 wrote “When you are big you are big. See my house rent on Jayce’s feet. God when”

@the_realfatfact wrote “Going to School with Fendi and Dolce and Gabbana”

@nnenna9596 wrote “Ahn Ahn. Don’t give him designer school bag to take to school. Keep it simple. E get why”

@rikwende_kefas wrote “Fendi foot stuff… D&G book stuff… Nice one”

@ayodeji112 wrote “Son of a billionaire mother goes to school”