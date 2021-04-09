Bobrisky allegedly becomes a billionaire, see evidence

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye popularly known as Bobrisky has finally become a billionaire.

The multiple brand influence made this known on his official Instagram page where he shared a screenshot of his account balance.

According to Bob, he is attaining the billionaire status and some other achievements at the age of 29 years old.

Captioning the screenshot of his bank account balance, Bobrisky wrote;

“Eco bank dis my balance long o! I cover 2 figure, God thanks so much. At 29 I dey see almost 1billion in my account haaaa I haven’t added all my cars MACHINES, house mehnnnn…Note: I don’t have just one account o! I have over three accounts o”

Reacting to this,

@peterpsquare wrote “BoB is very Risky! Too much money”

@hoodboiquote wrote “Too much talk can make you lose it all”

@chiboy360dmw_ wrote “Stop all this now chill on a low ahhhh”

@eddy_is_king wrote “Stop tensioning us”

@t_a_n_t_a_n wrote “Bob cut soap for me”