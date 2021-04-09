Bobrisky dragged ruthlessly over the condolence message he sent to Toyin Lawani

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has been dragged ruthlessly on social media over his condolence message to celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

Recall that the 29-year-old publicly messaged Toyin Lawani to commiserate with her over the death of her father, despite not being on good terms with her.

According to Bob, he needed to acknowledge the dead by putting their issues aside to pay his last respect.

He wrote on Instagram;

““I heard Tiana dad pass on. Sorry, Toyin Iawani for d loss. Yes, we might have issues but not to a point of losing someone you never see again. Rip to her dad” Yes, some of you might be shocked I wish her well. It’s her dad we are talking about. Someone she will never see again in her life. Regardless of what is going btw us, I feel I should send my CONDOLENCE to her. Dis doesn’t mean we have stopped righting or continue righting… Dis is just me been emotional. Rip to her dad”

Reacting to his condolence message,

@kunmi_09 wrote, “If na me be Toyin I swear I no go reply…bob will clout chase with everything how about him sending her a text or probably a phone call..what kind of condolence message is this one??”

@mz_bencourt wrote “Anything for clout and to be tagged the bigger person let her mourn in peace! You blocked each other, she won’t even see your abosi”

@aniomaman wrote “Send your condolences and move on please, I’m sure she has enough love from people close to her who mean well for her. No need to chase clout with the death of someone’s parent.”

Via Instagram
