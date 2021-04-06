TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buhari approves appointment of the Deputy Inspector-General, DIG, Usman Alkali Baba as the Acting IG of police

News
By San

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector Gennral of Police (DIG) Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He immediately replaces Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

This development was announced to newsmen by the Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, at the presidential villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The president had on the 4th of February, extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police for three months out of which the erstwhile police boss spent two months and three days.

Who is Usman Alkali Baba, acting IGP?

 

The Acting IGP was born on 1st March, 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe State. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police on 15th March, 1988.

He was until his appointment a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

He holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

He obtained a BA (ED) Political Science from Bayero University, Kano in 1985.

He has a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) obtained from University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997.

In his curriculum vitae, he said that his policing vision is, “To enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of a motivational and credible leadership driven by professional knowledge, ethics, emotional intelligence tools, and strategic planning and operational models that are directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens, consent, trust, and rule of law.”

