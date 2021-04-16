CDQ speaks on arrest by NDLEA officials

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Over the past few hours, reports had gone viral that Nigerian artiste, CDQ was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA.

Reacting to the arrest, CDQ seems not to be happy with the situation.

Recall that on Wednesday, April 14, he was picked up from his Lekki home for allegedly been in possession of a banned substance, Cannabis, known as ”loud” in local parlance.

In a tweet  on Thursday evening, CDQ averred that some persons are behind the false accusation and prayed that their actions would boomerang on them and their family.

”My mum just said mio leyan shugbon mo ni Olohun. eleshe nimi o shugbon mio ba t’eda je ri. fi gbogbo ija e le fun Olohun whoever is behind all these false accusations it shall boomerang on them and their family… They can’t spoil d name I built with sweat n blood. Yeh Yeh”

