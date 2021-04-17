TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ –…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Street beggar with twin girls rescued from ‘Lagos under…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on…

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo…

Actress, Mercy Johnson expresses displeasure at a fan’s…

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking garri…

Cee-C’s New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Entertainment
By San

The latest photos of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C has sparked pregnancy rumor which has got fans trooping to the comment section to congratulate her.

Cee-C who mostly flaunts her snatched waist in all her photos on social media looked different in this particular photo.

The reality star was this time around seen with a protruded belly suggesting that she is a few months pregnant and fans could not keep silent over it and started celebrating and congratulating her over it.

READ ALSO

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking…

I made N14.5 million in one day – Bobrisky brags,…

See the photos below:

Read Also: Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

See some of their comments below;

@lingerie_by_d wrote “Beautiful preggy”

@tha_spicy wrote “Congrats on your upcoming baby”

@preshydamarco wrote “All I see is the baby bump. Congratulations Cynthia”

@kenethikwuoma wrote “@ceec_official How old is ur pregnancy??”

@let_them_sayy wrote “Are you pregnant madam”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Tiwa Savage’s new photo’s sparks pregnancy rumours

‘She looks like a frog that swallowed fish’ – Fans mock…

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie mourns on her birthday

Street beggar with twin girls rescued from ‘Lagos under bridge’ runs…

Actress, Anita Joseph under fire for celebrating Rita Edochie on her birthday

DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the money in the…

‘Make me a complete woman’ – Actress, Dayo Amusa publicly…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cee-C’s New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

I would rather go for adoption than have my own kids – Nigerian plus-size model,…

France passes law setting age of consent to 15 after 20 firefighters dodged…

Woman beats up her boss with a mop stick for sending her inappropriate sexual…

After being mocked over her outfit to the 2021 Headies Award, LAWMA makes…

Mixed reactions as Laycon says ex-BBNaija star, CeeC is allowed to fall for him

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson and children drinking garri and turkey –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More