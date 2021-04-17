Cee-C’s New Photo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

The latest photos of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C has sparked pregnancy rumor which has got fans trooping to the comment section to congratulate her.
Cee-C who mostly flaunts her snatched waist in all her photos on social media looked different in this particular photo.
The reality star was this time around seen with a protruded belly suggesting that she is a few months pregnant and fans could not keep silent over it and started celebrating and congratulating her over it.
See the photos below:
See some of their comments below;
@lingerie_by_d wrote “Beautiful preggy”
@tha_spicy wrote “Congrats on your upcoming baby”
@preshydamarco wrote “All I see is the baby bump. Congratulations Cynthia”
@kenethikwuoma wrote “@ceec_official How old is ur pregnancy??”
@let_them_sayy wrote “Are you pregnant madam”
