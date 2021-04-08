Charly Boy shares photo of his family car ‘a pioneer model of the British Rolls-Royce’ that is older than him –

Popular entertainer and human right activist, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has taken to his Twitter handle to show off his family’s old car.

According to Charly Boy, he revealed that the car is older than him and is still in his garage.

Sharing photos of the car, he wrote;

“This Car is Older Dan Me.

One of our family treasures.

Immediately after my delivery, I was brought back home by my joyful parents in this car. Maybe I was even manufactured in the car.

My daughter got married in this car.

A 1949 model Of Austin Of England the pioneer model of the British Rolls-Royce

It’s still in my garage,

A testament of my rich Heritage and Pedigree.

God am grateful”