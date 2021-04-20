Check Out Photos & Video From Simi’s Pool Birthday Party

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoka, widely known as Simi has shared lovely photos and video from her birthday party.

It was earlier reported that Simi who clocked 33 took to her Instagram page and expressed appreciation to God, her husband, daughter, family and fans for their love and support.

The singer wrote: “33. OH MY GOD!!!!!!! I’m the most blessed. Most special. Most loved. God loves me so much, I cry about it sometimes.

“I’m so grateful and happy for my life and my joy and my blessings. For my husband and my daughter and my mom and my siblings and my friends and my music and my fans (read support system) and for apple juice.

“Thank you Jesus. You are my Rock and my Life. PS: I’m gonna get lit today. I’M GOING TO GET LIT TODAY!!! So help me God 🤎🤎🤎 #Simi1”

The singer has now shared photos and videos from her birthday party which happened by a pool.

In the videos, Simi was spotted having fun with her friends.

See photos and video below

