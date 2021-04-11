Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular social media made comedian and actor, Woli Arole was been gifted a brand new car as a wedding gift.

This comes as the comedian had his white wedding after he traditionally tied the knot with his wife, Yemi, yesterday, 9th April. 2021.

Well, in a latest update, a video that has gone viral on social media captured the moment a car was presented to the newly wedded comedian and his wife, where he was seen as driving off with the new bride.

See video of the moment the comedian was presented a car at his wedding;

Watch video below;

 

He had a few weeks back taken to his official Instagram page to share their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures.

See also: You brought colour into my life – Woli Arole says as he posts ‘pre-wedding picture

