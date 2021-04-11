Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

Popular social media made comedian and actor, Woli Arole was been gifted a brand new car as a wedding gift.

This comes as the comedian had his white wedding after he traditionally tied the knot with his wife, Yemi, yesterday, 9th April. 2021.

Well, in a latest update, a video that has gone viral on social media captured the moment a car was presented to the newly wedded comedian and his wife, where he was seen as driving off with the new bride.

He had a few weeks back taken to his official Instagram page to share their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures.

