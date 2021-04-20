Comedienne, Warri Pikin celebrates husband on his birthday in a ‘Naughty way’ (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Sensational comedienne, Warri Pikin is celebrating her husband today his birthday in a ‘Naughty way’.

The proud wife took to Instagram to share a video where she showered praises on her husband of 8 years and also promised to satisfy him sexually today being his birthday.

Watch the video below;

Taking to her comment section to react to the video,

@sharonooja wrote “I love how you love Your hubby … happy birthday to him …God can never be far from your home sis!!! Your marriage will forever be an example of Gods grace and mercy… your husband will love you like Christ loves the church… happiness will forever be your portion … amen”

@symplysimi wrote “Omg I love you… Happy birthday baba”

@mofedamijo wrote “I’m not even saying anything again. Happy birthday Ikechukwu. Your wife don cut rope. Na you go give us scores for morning tomorrow if you still fit wake up!”

 

