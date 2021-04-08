TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a ‘Pent House’ owner in London (Photo/Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide
Dj Cuppy

Billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has dropped good news via her social media timeline.

DJ Cuppy in a post via her IG account revealed she now a homeowner. She added that the new house is a penthouse located in London.

She shared photos of the house and a video of her working in the house.

The billionaire daughter also shared a plan of the house and how it looks like.

She named the house ‘The Pink Penthouse which is named after her favourite colour.

Following her latest announcement, fan, as well as celebrities in the country, have taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

See some of the photos below;

 

