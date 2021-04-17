Crazy: Commercial bus in Lagos spotted with keg as fuel tank (Photos)

Viral photos of a commercial bus in Lagos with a dangerously improvised fuel tank have got Nigerians reacting. A social media user took to Twitter to share the photos of what he spotted while aboard a ‘Danfo’, a popular gland for commercial vehicles in Lagos.

The tank could be seen placed by the driver’s seat and a hose running through to the engine in order to power the vehicle as opposed to the regular fuel tank that is usually positioned at the back of vehicles.

The poster noted that he realized the makeshift fuel tank when the driver stopped at a filling station to get it refilled. Social media users were quite ambivalent over the photos as some applaud the ingenuity while still noting the safety risk of the passengers and driver himself.

See the photos below: