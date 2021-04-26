TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians blame Ada Jesus for causing her death as video of her…

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola…

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during…

Amidst marriage crisis, Actress, Chacha Eke welcome 4th child

I became a millionaire at the age of 18 – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking…

Akuapem Poloo applauds Cardi B, Tonto Dikeh, others after release…

Singer, Korede Bello talks about dating actress, Iyabo…

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Davido has gifted his first daughter, Imade Adeleke with a customized pendant with a chain.

The singer who just reunited with his daughter upon his return from the United States shared a photo of the gift on Instagram.

Below is a clearer photo of the gift;

READ ALSO

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use…

I became a millionaire at the age of 18 – Omotola…

Meanwhile, Davido’s viral slang, E Choke has sparked a drama between former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star Natacha Ibinabo Akide, better know as Tacha, and a Davido fan on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The whole drama started after Tacha took to her official Twitter handle to tweet the word, “E choke!!!!!!”.

However, an angry Davido fan retweeted the tweet and he stated that she must never use the slang again.

He wrote, “Your head dey pain you? Your head dey pepper you? Don’t ever use that slang again”.

See Tacha’s response here: Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang again, she reacts

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians blame Ada Jesus for causing her death as video of her insulting actor…

‘I am a proud father’ – Billionaire, Otedola says as he poses…

Mercy Johnson creates a scene as she wears bedroom slippers to a birthday party…

Actress, Regina Daniels thanks fans, friends for support during surgery

Amidst marriage crisis, Actress, Chacha Eke welcome 4th child

I became a millionaire at the age of 18 – Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde speaks on…

Actress, Mercy Aigbe slams her colleagues with ‘stinking characters’…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

Reactions as another queen flees Alaafin of Oyo’s palace

Don’t leave your man for having too many partners, learn to share – Man advises…

Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang…

You married a wife not a cook – Wale Jana to men

In 3 months we have bought 600 towels – Hotelier cries out over the…

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke recounts how she sold corn, fuel to survive

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More