Davido Gifts First Daughter, Imade A Customized Pendant (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Davido has gifted his first daughter, Imade Adeleke with a customized pendant with a chain.

The singer who just reunited with his daughter upon his return from the United States shared a photo of the gift on Instagram.

Below is a clearer photo of the gift;

Meanwhile, Davido’s viral slang, E Choke has sparked a drama between former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star Natacha Ibinabo Akide, better know as Tacha, and a Davido fan on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The whole drama started after Tacha took to her official Twitter handle to tweet the word, “E choke!!!!!!”.

However, an angry Davido fan retweeted the tweet and he stated that she must never use the slang again.

He wrote, “Your head dey pain you? Your head dey pepper you? Don’t ever use that slang again”.

