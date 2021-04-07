TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted,…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy…

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in…

‘I Can Relate’ – Toyin Abraham Hints At Her Struggle To Have A…

(Video) BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother called out for allegedly…

‘I left my marriage broken and penniless’ –…

‘Join Me To Thank God’ – Actor, Junior Pope Says As His Family…

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji others make Forbes Africa icons’ list

Entertainment
By Olumide

A list of Nigerian celebrities have made the list of the 100 Forbes icons from Africa.

Some of the celebrities that made tge list include; Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Omotola Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Funke Akindele-Bello, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Mr Eazi, among others.

Also, the recently appointed Director General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also made it to the list.

READ ALSO

Davido’s Brother, Adewale gifts his wife a Range Rover…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and…

Forbes on its official Twitter handle, @Forbesafrica, alongside the list wrote, “This is a way of celebrating those also with the award-winning ideas that had defined the African continent and influential role models that have spelt Africa’s growth over the last decade.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We lost our first set of twins’ – Adesua and Banky W break…

Actress, Lizzy Anjorin declares comedian, Mark Angel wanted, threatens to expose…

Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele, others react to Adesua and Banky W’s story…

BBNaija Nengi’s recent photo generates pregnancy speculations

I abandoned a movie scene in Enugu to sleep with my husband in Lagos –…

‘I Can Relate’ – Toyin Abraham Hints At Her Struggle To Have A Child After…

(Video) BBNaija Kiddwaya’s brother called out for allegedly refusing to…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Funke Akindele, Genevieve Nnaji others make Forbes…

The delay is their fault – Evangelist Mike Bamiloye discloses why many…

I get better with time – Toyin Abraham celebrates as ‘The…

Man recounts his traumatic encounter with kidnappers on Benin-Ore Expressway

Princess of Africow – Nigerians mock James Brown for declaring himself…

Mothers will be mothers – Reactions as DJ Cuppy’s mom sends a…

Kim Kardashian Is Officially A Billionaire – Forbes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More