Davido’s Brother, Adewale gifts his wife a Range Rover for her birthday

Sensational singer, Davido’s brother, Adewale has sent social media into a frenzy with the expensive car gift he bought for his wife, Ekanem on her birthday today.

According to Adewale, the Range Rover gift is nothing compared to the gift that the wife gave to him a few months ago.

Sharing a video of when he surprised his wife with the gift, the father of one wrote;

“Happy birthday @kani41 the love of my life! This nothing compared to the gift you gave me 3 months ago… May God bless you & keep you”

This comes a few months after the music executive and his wife, Kani welcomed their first child, earlier this year. He took to his Instagram story to share the news of his newborn, as he wrote: “I’m a Father”