DJ Cuppy responds to a follower who said she has ‘all the money in the world’ but doesn’t know how to dress

Entertainment
By Olumide
DJ Cuppy

Billionaire daughter and singer, Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy happens to be one of the most trolled celebrities on social media.

The good thing about it is that she doesn’t allow the negativity gets to her.

DJ Cuppy was recently trolled by a follower who criticised her dress sense as she stated that the billionaire daughter has the money in the world but doesn’t know how to dress.

Congratulations pour in for DJ Cuppy as she becomes a…

Mothers will be mothers – Reactions as DJ…

DJ Cuppy has now responded to the tweet in the least unexpected way.

The Twitter user posted: “Dj Cuppy is a prime example of having all the money in the world and not knowing how to dress.”

And DJ Cuppy replied: “Toh #FashionPolice Oya, arrest me Madam.”

