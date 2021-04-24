Don Jazzy laments over how some married men disrespect their wives because they paid ‘bride price’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Nigerian ace producer, singer and owner of Mavins record label, Don Jazzy recently took to his social media timeline to lament on the rate at which some married men treat and disrespect their wives.

According to Don Jazzy, he stressed that some married men disrespect their wives because they paid their bride price.

The music producer who seemed disgusted with the trend, questioned how they could educate such men with a shallow mindset to know the act is wrong.

Don Jazzy wrote: So apparently some of the men that disrespect and treat their wives like shit do so becos they paid some useless bride price. Kai how do we educate the multitude with this shallow mindset?

The tweet via his Twitter handle has generated a lot of reactions after it was posted a few hours ago.

