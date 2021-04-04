Don Jazzy’s ex-wife breaks silence on their failed marriage

Music producer, Don Jazzy’s ex-wife has broken her silence on their failed marriage.

Recall that a few hours ago, the CEO of mavin records took to his Instagram page and revealed to the whole world that he was married at the age of 20, but the marriage failed because he devoted his time to music and neglected his family.

Reacting to this, the lady identified as Michelle wrote on Instagram;

“Thank you so very much for the intense you have shown me, along with your beautiful messages, my inbox is flooded right now, and my heart is full I appreciate you. Thank you also to my wonderful friends and family who have been loyal all these years. Last but not least thank you @donjazzy for your kind expressions and to the rest of my extended family for keeping me under your wing and loving me just the same.”