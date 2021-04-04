Don Jazzy’s ex-wife gains over 40K followers hours after he shared his story

Michelle Jackson, the lady Nigerianace music producer, Don Jazzy revealed got married to about 18 years ago has gained over 400,000 Instagram followers hours after Jazzy shared the story.

Don Jazzy shocked the whole world after he took to his various social media platforms to share his story of how he got married at the age of 20 years but the marriage collapsed after 2 years since he was so focused on his music career.

During the post, Jazzy tagged the lady he got married to which is a Nigerian model by name Michelle Jackson. Most people who ere shocked decided to also check the photos of the lady on her Instagram page.

But a quick check reveals Michelle has gain over 400,000 followers on Instagram hours after Don Jazzy shared the story behind their union and the breakup.