Don’t be unintelligent around me – BBNaija’s Erica issues warning

Former BBNaija lockdown housemate and reality star, Erica has issued stern warnings to unintelligent trolls.

BBNaija’s Erica has asked “unintelligent” people not to come around her.

Making particular reference to people who do not know the difference between ‘professional actors, commercial models, and professional YouTubers/influencers,’ Erica wrote;

”Intelligent people know there’s a difference between professional actors, commercial models, professional YouTubers/influencers. Don’t be unintelligent around me.

If you don’t like what you see kindly FOH”

See the post below;

Erica happens to be one of the most popular housemates from the Big Brother Naija lockdown edition even though she was disqualified from the show.