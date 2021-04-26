Don’t leave your man for having too many partners, learn to share – Man advises as he marks wedding anniversary

Bodmas Kemepadei, a Nigerian man, has advised women not to abandon their partners because he has multiple partners.

Bodmas, who is from the Bayelsa state capital of Sagbama, spoke while commemorating his second wedding anniversary and 13 years with his wife, Ebi Bella.

On Sunday, April 25, a man who posted some wedding images also urged women to learn to share.

Bella was aware that there were other women in his life during their eleven years of dating, according to the father of two, but she waited patiently for him.

In his words;

“11years of dating, during these times, there were still other babes and she was aware, yet patient and we both tolerated nonsense from each other, we got married and it’s been almost two years in marriage.

Don’t leave your man for having too many partners, women should learn to share, i am yet to see a man with only one partner, men are the same, just find one that is caring, a giver, not a bully and settle down, nothing dey for Waka Waka life”.

See more photos: