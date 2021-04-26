Drama as Davido’s fan tells Tacha never to use ‘E Choke’ slang again, she reacts

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
I attend RCCG but haven't gone to church in years - Tacha

Viral slang, E Choke has spark a drama between former Big Brother Naija housemate now reality star Natacha Ibinabo Akide, better know as Tacha and a Davido’s fan on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

The whole drama started after Tacha took to her official Twitter handle to tweet the word, “E choke!!!!!!”.

However, an angry Davido‘s fan retweeted the tweet and he stated that she must never use the slang again.

He wrote, “Your head dey pain you? Your head dey pepper you? Don’t ever use that slang again”.

Adding more pain to his predicament, Tacha replied, “E CHOKE E CHOKE E CHOKE E CHOKE!! Who Dey breathe?”

See the tweet below;

