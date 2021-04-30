Drama as Praise reacts after a troll says he is stupid for calling Laycon his boy

A drama recently took place on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter between Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Praise and a troll.

The whole issue started after Praise dropped photos of himself via his Twitter account as he captioned it, ” How I turned up for my boy today,

Shall we begin?”

However, a Twitter user went on to troll him as Praise was called stupid for calling Laycon his boy.

The troll wrote, ” you are very stupid for calling him ur boy.”

Ser the post below;

Praise who didn’t let the statement slide fired back at the troll as he shared a video and captioned it, ”Yes

@itsLaycon

is my Boy( kee yasef) with your gutter thinking”

See the post below;

Laycon also reacted to the tweet. He wrote, ”I be your boy, you be my boy, we be each other boy. We are boys

…Shall We Begin… To be boys.”