Drama as Praise reacts after a troll says he is stupid for calling Laycon his boy

A drama recently took place on popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter between Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Praise and a troll.
The whole issue started after Praise dropped photos of himself via his Twitter account as he captioned it, ” How I turned up for my boy today,
Shall we begin?”
However, a Twitter user went on to troll him as Praise was called stupid for calling Laycon his boy.
The troll wrote, ” you are very stupid for calling him ur boy.”
Ser the post below;
Praise who didn’t let the statement slide fired back at the troll as he shared a video and captioned it, ”Yes
@itsLaycon
is my Boy( kee yasef) with your gutter thinking”
See the post below;
Yes @itsLaycon is my Boy( kee yasef) with your gutter thinking 🚶🚶🚶 https://t.co/jzqF26vCUE pic.twitter.com/QBog5eMRDL
— Praise Nelson👑 (@praisenelson_) April 29, 2021
Laycon also reacted to the tweet. He wrote, ”I be your boy, you be my boy, we be each other boy. We are boys
…Shall We Begin… To be boys.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES