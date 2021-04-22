Ebonyi: Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Vigilante Eleven Days To His Wedding

A 29-year-old man, Chukwudi Collins Chukwudi, has reportedly been killed by an alleged vigilante in Ebonyi state a few days to his white wedding.

It was gathered that the deceased was attending a wake at Nediokpa in Okposi community, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday, April 20, when the trigger-happy vigilante allegedly opened fire on him.

The victim, who hailed from Amoji Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, was set to get married to his fiancee, Juliana Chisom Nnamani on May 1, 2021 in Enugu State.

The late Chukwudi had his traditional wedding on March 6, 2021.

According to Chukwudi’s friend, Innocent Ezeogo, who reportedly accompanied him to the wake keeping, the suspect identified as Hosanna Aju, had approached them shortly after they arrived the venue, and insisted on firing a shot in their midst. Ezeogo said they “protested against the move” and when they stood up to leave the gunman shot Chukwudi dead.

“I am his friend, we attended a wake at Nediokpa Village in Okposi when a gun-wielding man, identified as Hosanna Aju, opened fire on him. The gunman approached us shortly after our arrival at the venue and insisted to fire a shot in our midst. We protested against the move and when we stood up to leave the venue, the gunman shot my friend dead,” Ezeogo said.

The deceased’s fiancee, Juliana, said she is still in shock over the incident and called on the police to ensure the prosecution of the suspect.

“I tried all my best to stop him from attending the wake but to no avail. We are to have our wedding on May 1, but look at me. I am devastated,” she said.

The State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Loveth Oda, told newsmen in Abakiliki that the suspect is not a vigilante in Okposi.

“He could not explain the source of a locally-made double barrel gun, which he allegedly used to commit the crime,” she said.

DSP Odah further said that plans had been concluded to arraign him and appealed to community leaders to always report any person found in illegal possession of firearms to the police.