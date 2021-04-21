Emanuella makes first international feature film debut in Australian action drama ‘Survive Or Die’ (Video)

Nigerian child comedian, Emmanuella has added another feather to her cap as she made her first international feature film debut in the Daniel Okoduwa and Mike Kang multiple award-winning action drama ‘Survive Or Die’.

According to the report, the movie which was shot in Australia in 2018, saw the popular comedienne appeared in the film as a guest star alongside its major cast including Hawa Barnes, Felino Dolloso and Craig Bourke.

‘Survive Or Die’ follows the story of Shade, a 16-year-old refugee whose escape from her war-torn African country lands her in a remote and uninhabited part of Australia. She must reach civilization whilst fighting for her life in the harsh terrain and from a hunter on a quest for revenge over the death of his son.