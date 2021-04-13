TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is…

“Everything Nigerian men bring to the table, I already have” – Lady questions the value men add to relationships

Social Media drama
By Olumide

A Nigerian-American finance professional has spark debate on social media after she took to Twitter to question the values Nigerian men bring to relationships.

She explained that when she tries to choose a partner from Nigerian men, “they bring little of needed use to the table”.

She added that what most can offer is money and she “rarely” comes across a Nigerian man who earns more than her.

READ ALSO

Lady dumps her boyfriend for belittling Reality Tv Star, Kim…

Man changes tattoo from ‘Naomi’ to ‘Indomie’ after…

She said that as for emotional support and intelligence, most Nigerian men don’t have the “range”.

She went on to say that Nigerian men are “mostly useless” when it comes to domestic labour.

She added that at the end of the day, these men who bring “little to the table” will still want the woman to submit.

Her tweet earned her criticisms from men but she doubled down and asked why men are upset since they say they are the ones forced to marry.

See her tweet below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter,…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Popular Herbalist drags Odumeje & Rita Edochie Over Refusal To Forgive Ada…

“Everything Nigerian men bring to the table, I already have” –…

New mum shocks followers as she shows what pregnancy did to her tummy (video)

Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Coma, Storms Hospital To Unplug Oxygen Mask Until She…

Home Alone Actor, Macaulay Culkin welcomes a baby boy with girlfriend

Don’t be unintelligent around me – BBNaija’s Erica issues…

Fans react as actress Faithia Williams shares barefaced photo

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More