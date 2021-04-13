“Everything Nigerian men bring to the table, I already have” – Lady questions the value men add to relationships

A Nigerian-American finance professional has spark debate on social media after she took to Twitter to question the values Nigerian men bring to relationships.

She explained that when she tries to choose a partner from Nigerian men, “they bring little of needed use to the table”.

She added that what most can offer is money and she “rarely” comes across a Nigerian man who earns more than her.

She said that as for emotional support and intelligence, most Nigerian men don’t have the “range”.

She went on to say that Nigerian men are “mostly useless” when it comes to domestic labour.

She added that at the end of the day, these men who bring “little to the table” will still want the woman to submit.

Her tweet earned her criticisms from men but she doubled down and asked why men are upset since they say they are the ones forced to marry.

See her tweet below;