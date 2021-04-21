Fans pray as actress, Kemi Afolabi opens up on her health challenges

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi have taken out time to pray for her after she opened up on her health issues.

According to Kemi, she has been ill since December 2020 and she has not been able to go to work.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the mother of one wrote;

“This was my last job in #Dec2020 I have not been able to attend any location for work in #2021 due to ill health.

Alihamdulillah I am stil breathing…no complains! Just appreciating God… To everyone facing a battle, God will come through for you… I have a testimony to share with #KemiAfolabi Lovers. Not today but Someday Soon.

ThankGodweDntLookLikeWatWeveBeenTru… @ronkeodusanya thanks for bringing back this memory”

Some of Kemi Afolabi’s fans stormed her comment section to shower prayers on her.

@queenkhadijah_official1 wrote “Allah is your strength”

@mzhoneygee wrote “God will perfect your healing sis”

@molawlaheni wrote “I’ll put you in prayers may Allah grant you quick recovery”

@funmilayoesanalabi wrote “By His Strips you are completely healed in Jesus mighty name, Amen. By the reason of this special month of Ramadan, no sickness is permitted in your body, Amen.”

@kikkyfabrics wrote “May God grant you perfect health”

Via Instagram
