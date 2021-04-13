TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift…

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as…

He is the queen mother of cockroaches – James Brown comes for…

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their…

Fans react as actress Faithia Williams shares barefaced photo

Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular Yoruba actress, Faithia Williams recently shared a photo on social media timeline which has been receiving different reactions from her fans and followers.

The actress in the photo she shared via her Instagram account had a scarf on her head, rocked nice shades, and accessorised with jewellery as she smiled into the camera.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Good evening fam. how are you doing? Happy new week.”

READ ALSO

It was God’s design – Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to claims that her award as Noble…

Check out the photo below:

See some of the reactions below;

“Mama. God bless you ma’am.”
Olayemi2426:

“This pic is not fine, momma what happened?”
Queenseyitan:

“@faithiawilliams you’re getting old.”
Borbor.folarin:

“E choke.”
Eng_baron:

“Nothing lasts forever.”
Centiga_frank_:

“Mama is getting old oo. Still looks like under 16?”
Nitchickxx:

“You shouldn’t post pics that doesn’t flatter you.”
Kingsandqueensfoods:

“Hmmm…. growing old is inevitable.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as actress, Nuella Njubigbo’s marriage to Tchidi Chikere…

Ego Obaro opens up on relationship with Lagbaja, responds to question about…

Reactions as actress, Mercy Johnson threatens not to give food to her 10 months…

‘I’m finished today’- Davido says as he shows off pictures of what his daughter,…

Comedian Woli Arole receives a brand new car as wedding gift (video)

Hilarious video of a man begging profusely as a 2021 GWagon is being offloaded…

Movie producer, Tchidi Chikere debunks marriage crash rumour as he shares video…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t be unintelligent around me – BBNaija’s Erica issues…

Fans react as actress Faithia Williams shares barefaced photo

Prince Philip will reportedly be carried in wool coffin on electric Land Rover

Lady dumps her boyfriend for belittling Reality Tv Star, Kim Kardashian…

Speaking in tongues won’t replace the apology you owe people in English –…

Toyin Abraham Visits Her Hometown, Gives Villagers Free Cinema Experience

Pornhub releases the Nigerian University students who visit their site the most

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More